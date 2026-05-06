Coforge consolidated net profit rises 134.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.05% to Rs 4450.50 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 134.42% to Rs 612.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 261.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.05% to Rs 4450.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3422.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.57% to Rs 1555.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 812.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.86% to Rs 16402.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12073.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.