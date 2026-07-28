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Coforge consolidated net profit rises 63.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 5527.70 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 63.39% to Rs 518.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 317.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 5527.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3704.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5527.703704.40 49 OPM %19.1415.58 -PBDT998.20549.40 82 PBT757.10390.20 94 NP518.60317.40 63

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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