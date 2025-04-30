Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge divests its entire stake in Coforge Advantage Go to Sapiens UK

Coforge divests its entire stake in Coforge Advantage Go to Sapiens UK

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coforge, as part of a recent strategic review and corporate restructuring announced the divestment of Coforge Advantage Go.

Coforge U.K., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has agreed to enter into a share purchase agreement with Sapiens UK for sale and transfer of entirety of shareholding held by it in Coforge Advantage Go, subject to completion obligations.

Sapiens will pay a base consideration of GBP 43,000,000 for the transaction which is expected to be completed in 4-6 weeks.

AdvantageGo is a leading product provider in Commercial and Specialty space with a dominant market position in Lloyd's Syndicate Market. AdvantageGo has been in business for 30+ years and has served several marquee insurers over the years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro Adhesives onboards actor Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution

US stocks stay supported ahead of key economic cues

Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story