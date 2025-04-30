Coforge divests its entire stake in Coforge Advantage Go to Sapiens UK

Coforge, as part of a recent strategic review and corporate restructuring announced the divestment of Coforge Advantage Go.

Coforge U.K., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has agreed to enter into a share purchase agreement with Sapiens UK for sale and transfer of entirety of shareholding held by it in Coforge Advantage Go, subject to completion obligations.

Sapiens will pay a base consideration of GBP 43,000,000 for the transaction which is expected to be completed in 4-6 weeks.

AdvantageGo is a leading product provider in Commercial and Specialty space with a dominant market position in Lloyd's Syndicate Market. AdvantageGo has been in business for 30+ years and has served several marquee insurers over the years.

