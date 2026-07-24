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Coforge inks $230M AI-led transformation deal with a European client

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Coforge announced a five-year contract valued at over $230 million for an AI-led transformation engagement with a major client in Europe. This strategic engagement represents one of the largest AI-led transformation programs secured by the company in the region. The program will combine modern Low-Code/No-Code platforms with AI-powered automation and accelerated, AI infused software development practices to transform business operations for the client. The engagement is expected to improve decision-making, increase productivity, reduce manual effort, and enable faster delivery of outcomes at scale.

By bringing together in-depth functional expertise, platform engineering capabilities, and an AI-first execution approach, Coforge will support the client's long-term innovation agenda and accelerate the adoption of intelligent, scalable, future-ready services. This win further reinforces Coforge's position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to move from pilot programs to enterprise-scale AI adoption and measurable business outcomes.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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