Coforge launches AI-native solutions for airlines - Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI

Coforge announced two new AI-native solutions- Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI for airlines worldwide.

Voyager.AI enables airlines to activate 1-1 personalized offers and experiences throughout the customer journey using real time data and AI driven decisioning.

FlightFlex.AI is a unified, AI led approach to disruption recovery solution which combines real time decisioning, contextually optimized automated rebooking, and provides proactive passenger communication.

These two purpose-built AI solutions address some of airlines' most pressing operational and commercial challenges; from disruption recovery to real-time 1-1 passenger engagement enhancing customer experience, positively impacting loyalty, and generating operational efficiency.