Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge launches AI-native solutions for airlines - Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI

Coforge launches AI-native solutions for airlines - Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Coforge announced two new AI-native solutions- Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI for airlines worldwide.

Voyager.AI enables airlines to activate 1-1 personalized offers and experiences throughout the customer journey using real time data and AI driven decisioning.

FlightFlex.AI is a unified, AI led approach to disruption recovery solution which combines real time decisioning, contextually optimized automated rebooking, and provides proactive passenger communication.

These two purpose-built AI solutions address some of airlines' most pressing operational and commercial challenges; from disruption recovery to real-time 1-1 passenger engagement enhancing customer experience, positively impacting loyalty, and generating operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon receives Health Canada approval for two biosimilars - Bosaya and Vezuo

Oil Climbs, Stocks Dip Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Mobavenue Media bags two awards at DIGIXX Awards 2026

INR loses in momentum as RBI partially unwinds emergency curbs on rupee derivative

ASPHL gains after inking two hotel management pacts in Ayodhya, Ujjain

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story