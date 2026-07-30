Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1759, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.62% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% drop in NIFTY and a 10.53% drop in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1759, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24308.35. The Sensex is at 77816.27, up 0.21%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 28.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 22.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31123.1, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.22 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1756.7, up 2.24% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 0.62% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% drop in NIFTY and a 10.53% drop in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 56.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.