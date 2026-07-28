Coforge Ltd Surges 4.35%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.1%

Coforge Ltd has added 6.82% over last one month compared to 7.55% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.35% drop in the SENSEX

Coforge Ltd gained 4.35% today to trade at Rs 1594.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.1% to quote at 28663.15. The index is up 7.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd increased 2.56% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 2.51% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 17.76 % over last one year compared to the 5.02% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Coforge Ltd has added 6.82% over last one month compared to 7.55% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.35% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 58463 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1988.9 on 08 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1008.5 on 17 Mar 2026.