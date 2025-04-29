Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge rises after inking agreement for sale of Advantagego business for Rs 490.85 crore

Coforge rises after inking agreement for sale of Advantagego business for Rs 490.85 crore

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coforge added 1.15% to Rs 7464 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Coforge U.K. has entered into a share purchase agreement with Sapiens UK for sale and transfer of entirety of shareholding held by it in Coforge Advantage Go.

The entities are targeting 4-6 weeks for completion of the transaction, from the execution date of the share purchase agreement.

Coforge Advantage Go accounted for 1.7% of the total income and 2.7% of the net worth of the consolidated financials of Coforge.

Sapiens UK is a part of the Sapiens group entities. Nasdaq-listed Sapiens is a global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry and provides end-to-end solutions to the global property and casualty, life, pension and annuities markets. With a team of nearly 6,000 professionals, who operate through its worldwide offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Sapiens is one of the leading insurance solutions providers globally, serving over 600 customers, and offering them a broad range of solutions.

Since 2010, Sapiens has successfully acquired and fully integrated 20 companies. As a strategic buyer, the acquired companies enjoy Sapiens strong market position for future growth and improved business results.

The base consideration under the share purchase agreement is GBP 43,000,000. At the prevailing exchange rate of 114.15 INR/GBP, the consideration translates to Rs 490.85 crore.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Pharma, FMCG stks weigh on Sensex, Nifty; Nestle, Sun Pharma drag most; SMID gain

Here's why restarting a power grid after massive collapse is so hard

IndusInd Bank up for 5th straight day; gains 41% from March low, here's why

India slams Pak at UN over Khwaja Asif's 'open confession' on Pahalgam

PSEB 10th results 2025 date: Results likely to be out soon at pseb.ac.in

"Such consideration will be subject to adjustments as more particularly set forth in the share purchase agreement (SPA), Coforge said in a statement.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. The firm has a presence in 21 countries with 26 delivery centers across nine countries.

The company reported 9.5% rise in net profit, excluding minority interest, to Rs 255.9 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 233.6 crore in Q2 FY25. The companys gross revenues increased by 8.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 3,318.2 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UCO Bank rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 652 cr

Bharat Forge Ltd Surges 2.65%

Indices drifts higher in early trade; Nifty above 24,400 level

Morepen receives CDSCO nod to conduct BE studies for Resmetirom

Stock Alert: Trent, Hexaware Tech, IndusInd Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story