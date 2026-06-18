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Cohance Lifesciences CFO Himanshu Agarwal resigns to pursue opportunity outside company

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Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Cohance Lifesciences announced that Himanshu Agarwal, whole-time director (WTD) and chief financial officer (CFO) has tendered his resignation to pursue a professional opportunity outside the organisation.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Agarwal will be relieved from his duties with effect from the close of business hours on September 13, 2026.

Agarwal served as a whole-time director and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company. The resignation is not linked to any material concerns and has been submitted to enable him to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

The company has not yet announced a successor for the CFO role.

Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals. It is a technology-driven, integrated CDMO platform offering development and manufacturing solutions across complex APIs, performance materials, agrochemicals, ADCs, oligonucleotides and advanced chemistries for global pharmaceutical and life sciences customers.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 66.8% to Rs 44.67 crore on 26.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 567.55 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip declined 2.42% to end at Rs 415.55 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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