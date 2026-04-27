India Cements Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd and Epack Durable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 April 2026.

India Cements Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd and Epack Durable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 April 2026.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 432.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd surged 12.10% to Rs 457.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10613 shares in the past one month. Tanla Platforms Ltd spiked 11.33% to Rs 541.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38325 shares in the past one month. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 443.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27090 shares in the past one month.