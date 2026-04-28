AGI Greenpac Ltd, Black Box Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and Epack Durable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2026.

AGI Greenpac Ltd, Black Box Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and Epack Durable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2026.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd surged 15.30% to Rs 498.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd spiked 12.13% to Rs 633.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15484 shares in the past one month. Black Box Ltd soared 10.24% to Rs 638.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20649 shares in the past one month. Electronics Mart India Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 121.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33506 shares in the past one month.