Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyJ-1 Visa RulesDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry Draw
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cohance Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cohance Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 23.13% to Rs 422.26 crore

Net loss of Cohance Lifesciences reported to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 48.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.13% to Rs 422.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 549.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales422.26549.31 -23 OPM %0.2720.39 -PBDT6.67116.00 -94 PBT-42.8770.86 PL NP-24.1248.88 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 18.08% in the June 2026 quarter

PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 92.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Square Four Projects India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 99.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 71.42% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Next Story