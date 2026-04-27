Cohance Lifesciences soars after appointing Umang Vohra as chairman & CEO.

Cohance Lifesciences surged 18.03% to Rs 425.60 after the company's board approved the appointment of Umang Vohra as chairman, with effect from 1 May 2026 and group chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 20 May 2026 for period of five years.

Vohra will succeed Vivek Sharma, who is stepping down as executive chairman for personal reasons. Sharma will continue with Cohance as an advisor for the next nine months to ensure a smooth transition.

Vohra is one of the most accomplished leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has led large, complex, global businesses through periods of strategic transformation while maintaining an unwavering focus on customers, quality and operational excellence. Most recently, as CEO and managing director of Cipla, Vohra led the companys transformation over the last decade to build a diversified global pharmaceutical enterprise. Having worked in and transformed two very large and respected Pharma companies in India, Vohra brings an owner-mindset and vast experience in business to the Cohance platform.

The company said the appointment reflects a deliberate, strategic decision taken by the board, to bring in a leader whose profile is specifically suited to the demands of Cohances transformation and its next phase of growth. Commenting on appointment, Umang Vohra said, I am very excited to be joining Cohance. I believe deeply in the long-term value creation potential of this platform. Cohances technology offerings, depth of its R&D talent, and the quality of the leadership team already in place provide a strong foundation. I am looking forward to this entrepreneurial stint and will work closely with the current management leaders to create value for customers, employees and shareholders alike.