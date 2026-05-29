Colab Platforms consolidated net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 148.90% to Rs 50.85 crore

Net profit of Colab Platforms declined 16.84% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 148.90% to Rs 50.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.54% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.29% to Rs 158.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.