Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.79% to Rs 32.64 croreNet profit of Colab Platforms rose 18.33% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.79% to Rs 32.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.6421.79 50 OPM %0.49-0.28 -PBDT1.431.21 18 PBT1.421.20 18 NP1.421.20 18
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