Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.79% to Rs 32.64 crore

Net profit of Colab Platforms rose 18.33% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.79% to Rs 32.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32.6421.790.49-0.281.431.211.421.201.421.20

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