Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchFinancial FreedomMilk prices Increase in MaharashtraQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 49.79% to Rs 32.64 crore

Net profit of Colab Platforms rose 18.33% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.79% to Rs 32.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.6421.79 50 OPM %0.49-0.28 -PBDT1.431.21 18 PBT1.421.20 18 NP1.421.20 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Studds Accessories consolidated net profit declines 39.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 1.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 60.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit declines 42.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Next Story