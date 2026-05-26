Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2057.5, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.4% slide in NIFTY and a 11.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2057.5, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 23982.1. The Sensex is at 76249.25, down 0.31%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has lost around 3.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50157.75, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.75 lakh shares in last one month.