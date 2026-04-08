Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.8%, gains for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1902.3, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 13.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1902.3, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has slipped around 11.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46980.1, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1902.8, up 2.6% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 24.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 13.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.