Colgate-Palmolive India slides as Q4 PAT edges lower to Rs 353 crore

Colgate Palmolive (India) tanked 2.48% to Rs 2,104.10 after it has reported 0.47% marginal decline in standalone net profit to Rs 353.32 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 355 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,582.77 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) marginally fell 0.75% to Rs 474.03 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 477.62 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 20.68% to Rs 1,211.61 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1,003.95 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a net profit of Rs 1,325 crore, compared with Rs 1,437 crore in the previous year, reflecting a decline impacted by inverted duty structure-related charges due to GST changes and higher interest on tax refunds in the base year.

Net sales stood at Rs 5,984 crore, flat compared with the previous year. Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, We are pleased to end the year with continued acceleration in sales growth, with our domestic business achieving 9.2% year-on-year growth in Q4 FY26. This momentum was broad-based across our core and premium portfolios and balanced between pricing and volume. Crucially, our accelerated investments in the strategic premium business are yielding stellar results, delivering growth that is 3x the overall company growth. This achievement is underpinned by our steadfast commitment to providing high quality, science backed superior products and brand experiences.

Our best-in-class gross margin profile remains strong supported by a disciplined, company-wide approach to Funding the Growth cost savings initiatives. We will stay focused on driving category consumption and accelerating premiumization. We are confident of sustaining the growth momentum as we remain committed to executing a strategy that is delivering results. We continue to actively monitor the ongoing geopolitical developments and its impact on commodity price volatility. We are well positioned to manage the changing dynamics through effective cost management principles and calibrated pricing actions as needed. Our innovation strategy prioritizes making oral care accessible while maintaining technical excellence. By partnering with Rahul Dravid and other elite athletes for Colgate Total, we are highlighting oral health as a critical "hidden edge" for peak performance and recovery. We also launched the "Brilliant Star" mid-tier whitening toothbrush, featuring a unique polishing star bristle arrangement and an ergonomic handle to improve stain removal and user experience.

We made meaningful progress through our flagship Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, reaching 11 million children in 35,000 schools. These oral health initiatives are bolstered by Public-Private Partnerships in states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Haryana, and Maharashtra, alongside a partnership with the Trained Nurses Association of India to engage rural healthcare providers." The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of face value Re 1 each. The total dividend payout to shareholders will be Rs 653 crore. The dividend will be paid on or from 17 June 2026 to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on 1 June 2026. Including this, the total dividend for FY26 stands at Rs 48 per equity share.