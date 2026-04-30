Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 1.75 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 6.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.751.45 21 6.146.53 -6 OPM %5.146.21 -6.687.50 - PBDT0.250.15 67 0.840.75 12 PBT0.210.12 75 0.680.62 10 NP0.170.15 13 0.510.50 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 27.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 187-cr southern railway order

Puravankara subsidiary receives LoI for project worth Rs 144.45 cr

RateGain appoints Oscar Ganuza as Senior Vice President - Revenue, Europe

Force Motors Q4 PAT slides 36% YoY to Rs 279 cr

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story