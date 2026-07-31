Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.02% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 1900.00% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.02% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.241.574.848.280.180.200.140.162.400.12

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