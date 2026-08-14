Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit declines 90.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit declines 90.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 66.36% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Comfort Commotrade declined 90.56% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 66.36% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.259.66 -66 OPM %72.0094.62 -PBDT2.048.90 -77 PBT2.048.89 -77 NP0.626.57 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAB Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.23% in the June 2026 quarter

GE Power India consolidated net profit rises 54.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 118.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 63.67% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Next Story