Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit declines 90.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 66.36% to Rs 3.25 croreNet profit of Comfort Commotrade declined 90.56% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 66.36% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.259.66 -66 OPM %72.0094.62 -PBDT2.048.90 -77 PBT2.048.89 -77 NP0.626.57 -91
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