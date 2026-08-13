Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit declines 17.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 4.43 croreNet profit of Comfort Fincap declined 17.60% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.433.83 16 OPM %66.5976.50 -PBDT2.943.19 -8 PBT2.933.17 -8 NP2.202.67 -18
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