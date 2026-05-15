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Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 38.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 38.96% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.86% to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 16.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.003.87 3 16.1113.31 21 OPM %42.5070.03 -67.6072.50 - PBDT1.591.17 36 9.906.96 42 PBT1.571.15 37 9.836.88 43 NP1.070.77 39 7.495.10 47

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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