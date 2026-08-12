Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Intech consolidated net profit declines 8.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Comfort Intech consolidated net profit declines 8.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 56.26% to Rs 31.72 crore

Net profit of Comfort Intech declined 8.43% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.26% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.7220.30 56 OPM %4.637.98 -PBDT2.732.70 1 PBT2.492.47 1 NP4.675.10 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 141.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 36.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 54.22% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Next Story