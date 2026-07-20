Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commerce Minister advances India-EU FTA discussions on investment, market access and regulatory cooperation

Commerce Minister advances India-EU FTA discussions on investment, market access and regulatory cooperation

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal concluded a five-day visit to Spain, Belgium, Finland and Estonia from 1318 July 2026, accompanied by a high-level Indian business delegation. During the visit, he held multiple high-level engagements with ministers, senior government leaders, business executives and industry stakeholders across the four countries. The visit aimed to deepen India's economic partnership with Europe, expand investment linkages, strengthen technology cooperation and promote greater business-to-business engagement, while building on the momentum generated by the successful conclusion of the IndiaEU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Five-Day Europe Visit Boosts India-EU Trade, Investment and Tech Partnerships

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Oberoi Realty slips after Q1 PAT declines 23% QoQ to Rs 544 crore

Pace Digitek rises on AI data centre partnership

Power Grid rises after winning interstate transmission project under TBCB

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story