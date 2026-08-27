Commerce Minister highlights India's emergence as world's third-largest startup ecosystem

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has highlighted Indias emergence as the worlds third-largest startup ecosystem, with nearly 250,000 startups established over the last decade, at the IndiaJapan Startup Roundtable held in Tokyo. He said Indias large domestic market, deep STEM talent pool, digital public infrastructure and rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem make it an attractive destination for Japanese technology, investment and innovation partnerships.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News