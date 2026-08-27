Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUS Visa Applications PausedLumino Industries IPOWhy Nepal is vulnerableHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareDevyani sharesWeather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commerce Minister highlights India's emergence as world's third-largest startup ecosystem

Commerce Minister highlights India's emergence as world's third-largest startup ecosystem

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has highlighted Indias emergence as the worlds third-largest startup ecosystem, with nearly 250,000 startups established over the last decade, at the IndiaJapan Startup Roundtable held in Tokyo. He said Indias large domestic market, deep STEM talent pool, digital public infrastructure and rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem make it an attractive destination for Japanese technology, investment and innovation partnerships.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty below 24,150; auto shares under pressure

Coforge certified as a Great Place To Work for 6th consecutive year

Nitco enters JV with The House of Abhinandan Lodha

US stocks turn marginally lower in cautious trades

ACME Solar secures Rs 1,571-cr funding for 300 MW Rajasthan project

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Next Story