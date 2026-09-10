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Commerce Minister highlights India's impressive economic growth

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Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has highlighted Indias economic growth, noting that the economy grew by 7.8 per cent at constant prices during the first quarter from April to June, describing it as the highest growth rate in the world. He said India is recognising its true potential and working with the world from a position of strength and confidence. He emphasised that India sees significant opportunities in a competitive global environment through honest business practices and high ethical standards in trade. Goyal said India has set a target of growing from a $4 trillion economy today to a $30 trillion economy by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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