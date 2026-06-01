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Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 21.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 100.56 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 21.44% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 100.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.74% to Rs 26.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 387.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 347.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.5697.79 3 387.00347.82 11 OPM %11.8311.65 -12.4110.22 - PBDT10.8811.43 -5 41.5130.23 37 PBT8.1310.91 -25 30.6421.41 43 NP6.348.07 -21 26.3217.12 54

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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