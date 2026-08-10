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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 60.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 60.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 109.13 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 60.90% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 109.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales109.1390.51 21 OPM %14.3612.16 -PBDT14.499.29 56 PBT11.516.57 75 NP8.935.55 61

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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