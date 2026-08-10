Andhra Sugars Ltd, Universal Cables Ltd, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2026.

Andhra Sugars Ltd, Universal Cables Ltd, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2026.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd spiked 19.23% to Rs 268.2 at 10-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31615 shares in the past one month.

Andhra Sugars Ltd soared 18.86% to Rs 104.73. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19606 shares in the past one month. Universal Cables Ltd surged 18.44% to Rs 1676.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10324 shares in the past one month. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd advanced 14.99% to Rs 22.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.48 lakh shares in the past one month.