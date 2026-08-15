Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit rises 41.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.78% to Rs 656.96 croreNet profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 41.42% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.78% to Rs 656.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 444.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales656.96444.56 48 OPM %3.073.71 -PBDT12.8810.96 18 PBT4.872.97 64 NP3.792.68 41
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