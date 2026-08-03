Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 2.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.09% to Rs 8.07 croreNet profit of Compucom Software rose 2.24% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.09% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.078.78 -8 OPM %14.3725.97 -PBDT2.113.24 -35 PBT0.451.81 -75 NP1.371.34 2
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