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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 17.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 17.35% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 395.03 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 17.35% to Rs 128.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 395.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 354.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales395.03354.15 12 OPM %46.2043.49 -PBDT197.60165.23 20 PBT173.05144.39 20 NP128.02109.09 17

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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