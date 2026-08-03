Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 17.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 395.03 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 17.35% to Rs 128.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 395.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 354.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.395.03354.1546.2043.49197.60165.23173.05144.39128.02109.09

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