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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.86% to Rs 20.08 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers declined 2.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.86% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.0814.78 36 OPM %4.533.11 -PBDT1.091.47 -26 PBT0.931.31 -29 NP0.700.72 -3

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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