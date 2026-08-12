Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.86% to Rs 20.08 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers declined 2.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.86% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.0814.78 36 OPM %4.533.11 -PBDT1.091.47 -26 PBT0.931.31 -29 NP0.700.72 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content