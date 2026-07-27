Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) rose 5.30% to Rs 503 after the firm reported a 0.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.90 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 267.28 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 0.28% YoY to Rs 2,159.76 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 3.17% YoY to Rs 360.11 crore from Rs 349.04 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses declined 0.77% YoY to Rs 1,885.15 crore during the quarter. Rail freight expenses stood at Rs 1,202.01 crore, up 0.06% YoY, while employee benefits expenses fell 22.40% YoY to Rs 113.53 crore.

On the segmental front, revenue from the EXIM business increased 2.33% YoY to Rs 1,433.54 crore, while revenue from the domestic segment declined 3.52% YoY to Rs 726.11 crore in Q1 FY27. The board declared an interim dividend of 32%, or Rs 1.60 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, for FY2026-27, aggregating Rs 121.86 crore. The company has fixed 4 August 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched on or after 12 August 2026, and in any case within 30 days of its declaration. Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.