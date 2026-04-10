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Concor's throughputs climb 6% YoY to 14.28 lakh TEUs in Q4 FY26

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Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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Container Corporation of India (Concor) announced that its total throughput jumped 5.98% to 14,28,102 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q4 FY26 compared with 13,47,495 TEUs in Q4 FY25.

Export-import (EXIM) throughput increased 2.22% to 10,68,283 TEUs during the quarter from 10,45,042 TEUs posted in Q4 FY25.

Domestic (DOM) throughputs jumped 18.97% to 3,59,819 TEUs in Q4 FY26, compared with 3,02,453 TEUs in Q4 FY25.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 3.6% to Rs 378.70 crore on a 2.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,354.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.63% to Rs 485.35 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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