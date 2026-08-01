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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 32.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 32.84% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.23% to Rs 257.49 crore

Net profit of Concord Biotech rose 32.84% to Rs 58.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 257.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales257.49203.99 26 OPM %31.9930.10 -PBDT96.4476.51 26 PBT78.3458.73 33 NP58.5344.06 33

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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