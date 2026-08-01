Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 32.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.23% to Rs 257.49 crore

Net profit of Concord Biotech rose 32.84% to Rs 58.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 257.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.257.49203.9931.9930.1096.4476.5178.3458.7358.5344.06

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