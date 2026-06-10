Concord Biotech rallies after USFDA approval for Tofacitinib tablets

Concord Biotech rose 5.38% to Rs 1,340 after the company announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tofacitinib Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths.

Tofacitinib tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, and polyarticular-course juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

According to market estimates, the US market size for Tofacitinib tablets across both strengths is approximately $500 million. The approval is expected to enable the company to tap this market opportunity, expand its product portfolio, and support its long-term growth strategy in the US and other international markets.