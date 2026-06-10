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Concord Biotech rallies after USFDA approval for Tofacitinib tablets

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Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Concord Biotech rose 5.38% to Rs 1,340 after the company announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tofacitinib Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths.

Tofacitinib tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, and polyarticular-course juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

According to market estimates, the US market size for Tofacitinib tablets across both strengths is approximately $500 million. The approval is expected to enable the company to tap this market opportunity, expand its product portfolio, and support its long-term growth strategy in the US and other international markets.

Concord Biotech is an R&D-driven biopharma company that manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through fermentation & semi-synthetic processes and finished formulations. It has a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 36.75% to Rs 88.79 crore on a 24.15% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 326.07 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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