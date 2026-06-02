Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech receives USFDA approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP

Concord Biotech receives USFDA approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Concord Biotech has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its ANDA for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/mL. Mycophenolate mofetil is an antimetabolite immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult and pediatric recipients 3 months of age and older of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform for insurance industry

Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in LT credit rating from S&P Global Ratings

MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit declines 94.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story