Concord Biotech's formulation facility clears regulatory inspections by Kenya's PPB & Uganda's NDA

Concord Biotech has announced the successful completion of inspection of the company's Unit-II formulation facility by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) from Kenya and the National Drug Authority (NDA) from Uganda.

The inspection took place from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026.

The successful completion of PPB and NDA inspection marks a significant milestone in Concord Biotechs global growth journey.

This achievement reinforces our commitment to the highest standards of quality and regulatory excellence while strengthening our global manufacturing and regulatory footprint, the company said in a statement.

Concord Biotech is an R&D-driven biopharma company that manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through fermentation & semi-synthetic processes and finished formulations. It has a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide.