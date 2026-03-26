Concord Control Systems' arm secures order of Rs 84.68 cr from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems through its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Rail Controls, has secured a significant order worth Rs 84.68 crore from Indian Railways.
The contract entails the supply, installation, and commissioning of Loco Wireless Control Systems, a critical technology aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and remote control capabilities in railway operations. The project is expected to be executed within a period of 18 months.
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