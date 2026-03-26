Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Control Systems' arm secures order of Rs 84.68 cr from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems' arm secures order of Rs 84.68 cr from Indian Railways

Image
Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Concord Control Systems through its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Rail Controls, has secured a significant order worth Rs 84.68 crore from Indian Railways.

The contract entails the supply, installation, and commissioning of Loco Wireless Control Systems, a critical technology aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and remote control capabilities in railway operations. The project is expected to be executed within a period of 18 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R R Kabel allots 4,448 equity shares under ESOP

NTPC receives ESG ratings upgrade from MSCI ESG Ratings

RateGain announces strategic partnership with Cashfree Payments

IndusInd Bank launches Capital Gains Account Scheme

Markets Rally on US War Pause Plan

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story