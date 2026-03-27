Concord Control Systems gains after arm bags Rs 85-cr order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems rose 1.08% to Rs 1,963.75 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Rail Controls, has secured an order worth Rs 84.68 crore from Indian Railways for the supply of a loco wireless control system.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the supply, installation and commissioning of a loco wireless control system for Indian Railways. The project is expected to be executed within a period of 18 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.