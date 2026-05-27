Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 1225.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 264.68% to Rs 37.89 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs rose 1225.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 264.68% to Rs 37.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 211.76% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 78.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.