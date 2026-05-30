Concord Enviro arm bags Rs 126 crore order from integrated steel manufacturer

Concord Enviro Systems announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rochem Separation Systems (India), has secured a Rs 126 crore order from one of India's oldest integrated steel manufacturers.

The contract covers the design, engineering, supply, erection, and commissioning of a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) upgradation project along with the installation of a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 18 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It further stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL has in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain, including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalization solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT). The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.15 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 8.17 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating a sequential turnaround. Revenue from operations rose 65.40% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 206.04 crore in Q4 FY26. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue marginally declined 0.45% from the corresponding quarter last year.