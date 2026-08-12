Concord Enviro Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.64% to Rs 85.35 crore

Net loss of Concord Enviro Systems reported to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.64% to Rs 85.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.85.35102.39-18.72-1.16-14.579.36-19.715.81-17.574.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News