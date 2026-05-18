Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 2.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.89% to Rs 55.84 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 2.36% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.89% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.09% to Rs 6.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 158.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.