Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 16.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech rose 16.82% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 29.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.29.7726.6818.7121.444.654.801.471.411.251.07

