Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 314.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.54% to Rs 35.84 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech rose 314.29% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.54% to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.8440.9811.056.343.512.641.490.341.160.28

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