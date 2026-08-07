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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 314.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 314.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.54% to Rs 35.84 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech rose 314.29% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.54% to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.8440.98 -13 OPM %11.056.34 -PBDT3.512.64 33 PBT1.490.34 338 NP1.160.28 314

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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