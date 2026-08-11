Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 207.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 116.60% to Rs 2408.53 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 207.04% to Rs 61.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 116.60% to Rs 2408.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1111.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2408.531111.99 117 OPM %5.967.45 -PBDT125.7968.59 83 PBT83.6327.35 206 NP61.9020.16 207
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