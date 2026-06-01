Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 31.45% to Rs 1215.69 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 37.50% to Rs 31.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.45% to Rs 1215.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 924.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.72% to Rs 92.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.55% to Rs 4704.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3145.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1215.69924.81 31 4704.573145.76 50 OPM %7.849.79 -7.3710.31 - PBDT87.7277.15 14 295.39291.47 1 PBT42.6233.84 26 124.70116.69 7 NP31.3522.80 38 92.8986.23 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marksans Pharma to acquire Netherlands-based QliniQ B.V.

Raghunath International consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 23.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Balu Forge secures domestic order in large-calibre ammunition segment

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story